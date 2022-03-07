Simulation lab to be set at RMU costing Rs 550 mln

Vice-Chancellor(VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammd Umer Monday said that a state of the art simulation laboratory would be set up at the cost of Rs 550 million to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures before practicing them on patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor(VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammd Umer Monday said that a state of the art simulation laboratory would be set up at the cost of Rs 550 million to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures before practicing them on patients.

The VC told APP that the lab would be established at RMU to improve the slight intrusive surgery skills.

He informed that the simulation lab was designed to provide immersive learning experiences for healthcare practitioners and students.

"A simulation centre, which consists of realistic-looking clinical lab rooms, manikins and equipment, allow learners to practice and develop clinical expertise without any risk of patient harm", he added.

Dr Umer informed that healthcare simulation could be used for undergraduate medical and nursing schools, internships, residencies and ongoing training for qualified practitioners; adding medical simulation provides a unique opportunity for hospital staff and students to practice team communication, interdisciplinary care and patient safety.

