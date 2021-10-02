Simulation Lab to be set up at a cost of Rs 550 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A state of the art simulation laboratory would be set up at the cost of Rs 550 million to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures before practising them on patients.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammd Umer told APP that the lab would be established at RMU aimed at improving the slight intrusive surgery skills.

He said that the simulation lab was designed to provide immersive learning experiences for healthcare practitioners and students.

"A simulation centre, which consists of realistic-looking clinical sim lab rooms, manikins and equipment, allow learners to practice and develop clinical expertise without any risk of patient harm" he added.

The VC informed that healthcare simulation may be used for undergraduate medical and nursing schools, internships, residencies and ongoing training for qualified practitioners, adding medical simulation provides a unique opportunity for hospital staff and students to practice team communication, interdisciplinary care and patient safety.

