UrduPoint.com

Simulation Lab To Be Set Up At A Cost Of Rs 550 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Simulation Lab to be set up at a cost of Rs 550 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A state of the art simulation laboratory would be set up at the cost of Rs 550 million to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures before practising them on patients.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammd Umer told APP that the lab would be established at RMU aimed at improving the slight intrusive surgery skills.

He said that the simulation lab was designed to provide immersive learning experiences for healthcare practitioners and students.

"A simulation centre, which consists of realistic-looking clinical sim lab rooms, manikins and equipment, allow learners to practice and develop clinical expertise without any risk of patient harm" he added.

The VC informed that healthcare simulation may be used for undergraduate medical and nursing schools, internships, residencies and ongoing training for qualified practitioners, adding medical simulation provides a unique opportunity for hospital staff and students to practice team communication, interdisciplinary care and patient safety.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu Islands: CE ..

7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Vanuatu Islands: CENC

9 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

9 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 2,461 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more ..

Mongolia reports 2,461 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

9 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

9 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

11 minutes ago
 Efforts expedited to ensure implementation of coro ..

Efforts expedited to ensure implementation of corona SOPs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.