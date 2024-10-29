A simulation session on climate change, organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, was held at the Governor's House in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A simulation session on climate change, organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, was held at the Governor's House in Peshawar.

The event was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, Chairperson of the Human Rights Standing Committee Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, and Executive Director of Pak Mission Society Adedl Anwar, along with students from various schools.

During the COP session, students were educated about climate change, encouraged to share their suggestions, and actively participate in discussions on the topic.

The seminar emphasized the urgent need for reforms to secure a brighter future for the younger generation, while raising awareness about the impacts of climate change on their lives.

Romina Khurshid Alam said that youth are the future of the country. She stressed upon youth to get awareness about climate change. She appreciated Governor Kundi for his efforts regarding climate change and environment.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for organizing the session at the Governor's House, calling it an excellent initiative.

He invited other ministries to hold seminars and conferences on public interest issues at the Governor's House.

"Climate change is affecting the global environment," Kundi stated. "The youth are our asset and the future of the country. We must all work together to protect the country from the impacts of climate change."

As a token of appreciation, the participating school children presented the Governor with a signed souvenir showcasing their constructive contributions related to climate change.

Later Crescent Art Gallery exhibition was held which was also attended by the mentioned leaders.

Speaking at this event Romina Khurshid Alam appreciated Governor Kundi for taking measures to present the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi remarked that Governor House is open for all kinds of people. He said that holding of such events will promote the skills of our country.

Governor Kundi said that we are ready to provide good opportunities to our skillful people to highlight the name of our country.

He said that KP is full of technical and skillful people but unfortunately they were ignored.