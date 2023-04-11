Simultaneous election to bring economic, political stability to Pakistan: aretaker Information Minister, Faroz Jamal Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Information Minister, Faroz Jamal Shah here on Tuesday said that simultaneous election in all provinces and centre would help bring political and economic stability to the country.

He said that over 4.2 million families were benefited from the free flour package of the Prime Minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that early elections in one province would have a direct effect on election results in other provinces.

He supported the election on 8th October in KP as law and order and the financial situation of the province was not good and issues of delimitation on the basis of digital population census would be required for free polls.

Due to poor economic situation, he said the province was facing difficulties to pay salaries to government employees.

He said the previous government has put the province at the verge of bankruptcy after making loot and plunders.

He said the caretaker Provincial Government has a principle stand that election across the country on same day would help bring economic and political stability in Pakistan.

He said the mandate of caretaker government was providing assistance to election commission of Pakistan for holding of free and transparent election in KP.