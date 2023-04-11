Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Simultaneous Election To Bring Economic, Political Stability To Pakistan: Aretaker Information Minister, Faroz Jamal Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Simultaneous election to bring economic, political stability to Pakistan: aretaker Information Minister, Faroz Jamal Shah

Caretaker Information Minister, Faroz Jamal Shah here on Tuesday said that simultaneous election in all provinces and centre would help bring political and economic stability to the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Information Minister, Faroz Jamal Shah here on Tuesday said that simultaneous election in all provinces and centre would help bring political and economic stability to the country.

He said that over 4.2 million families were benefited from the free flour package of the Prime Minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that early elections in one province would have a direct effect on election results in other provinces.

He supported the election on 8th October in KP as law and order and the financial situation of the province was not good and issues of delimitation on the basis of digital population census would be required for free polls.

Due to poor economic situation, he said the province was facing difficulties to pay salaries to government employees.

He said the previous government has put the province at the verge of bankruptcy after making loot and plunders.

He said the caretaker Provincial Government has a principle stand that election across the country on same day would help bring economic and political stability in Pakistan.

He said the mandate of caretaker government was providing assistance to election commission of Pakistan for holding of free and transparent election in KP.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Poor Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Jamal Shah October All From Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

9 minutes ago
 Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Repo ..

Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chie ..

Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chief to LHC CJ

9 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises deli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises delimitation schedule for Islamaba ..

15 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing bus ..

Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing business community

3 minutes ago
 Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitat ..

Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitation to celebrate Golden Jubile ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.