Simultaneous general elections only viable option amid prevailing crisis: Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Parliamentarians on Tuesday viewed that simultaneous general elections were the only viable option amid prevailing political and economic crisis to bring stability in the country.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Darshan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the caretaker governments after the 90-day duration were not unconstitutional as the matter was sub judice in the apex court.

He said the Supreme Court had called to hold the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14 but the institutions concerned had their reservations.

MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of the Muttahida-Majlis-e-Amal-Pakistan (MMAP) said the matter pertaining to the interim governments was under trial at the Supreme Court, which would decide their fate.

MNA Syed Imran Ahmad Shah of the PML-N said the caretaker governments were to hold free and fair elections within 90 days, but the present situation was not a routine one.

He said the attack on state installations and terrorism resurgence were regrettable and the perpetrators should be punished without any discrimination.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not holding elections because of the funds issue as the country was already facing an economic crisis. Pakistan could not afford separate elections rather simultaneous polls on one day across the country were the only solution, he added.

MNA Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das of the PML-N said it was the National Assembly Speaker's prerogative to take a decision as per the Constitution to decide the fate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs. After knowing the reality, the PTI membershad been leaving Imran Khan and supporting the Armed Forces. The PTI chief would be left with no MNA in the coming days, he added.

MNA Farrukh Khan of the PML said the NA Speaker had made all efforts to bring PTI back but the latter remained indecisive in that regard.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb of the PML-N said for the last six months the NA Speaker had been calling the PTI MNAs to confirm their resignations but they did not turn up, and now it was up to him listen to them or not.