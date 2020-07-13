UrduPoint.com
Since 1931 Generations Of Kashmiris Continued Their Struggle For Freedom: Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Monday said 22 Kashmiris were martyred on this day (Kashmir Martyrs' Day) in 1931, as they fought against ruler's atrocities and for freedom.

The minister said in a twitter message that "since then generations of Kashmiris have continued their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation, adding that thousands have been martyred".

She said," today the struggle continues as the fascist Modi government tries an illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir(IOJK) and seeks to change the demography of the Occupied territory against all international law incl Fourth Geneva Convention".

The minister offered salute the commitment and bravery of the Kashmiri people.

