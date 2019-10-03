UrduPoint.com
Since 2006, Public Remains Divided Over Whether Females Enjoy Equal Rights In Pakistan Or Not

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:00 PM

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2006, respondents were asked “In your opinion, do women enjoy equal rights as that of men in our country?” In response, 46% said yes, and 44% said no

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2006, respondents were asked "In your opinion, do women enjoy equal rights as that of men in our country?" In response, 46% said yes, and 44% said no.


Trend Analysis by gender of respondents: Since 2006, the proportion of male respondents who opined that women enjoy equal rights in Pakistan has remained relatively constant over the years, fluctuating around 50-54% whereas the percentage of female respondents who opined that females enjoy equal rights have decreased to 40% after peaking at 52% in 2013.

