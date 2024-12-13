Open Menu

Since Dec 9, Security Forces Eliminate 43 Terrorists In Extensive IBOs: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) As many as 43 terrorists have been killed by the Security Forces since December 9 during extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, causing a major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

“On night 12-13 December, security forces conducted an IBO in Lakki Marwat District. Own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly six khwarij were killed. Since 9 December 24, eighteen khwarij have been sent to hell in KP Province”, said an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued here Friday.

The security forces on Friday, after an intense fire exchange, successfully neutralized 10 terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Musa Khel and Panjgur Districts of Balochistan. Since 9 December, twenty five terrorists have been sent to hell in Balochistan.

These operations will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

