Since Troublemaker Went To Jail, Everything Going Well In Country: Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that since the “troublemaker” went to jail, everything in Pakistan has been going well
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that since the “troublemaker” went to jail, everything in Pakistan has been going well.
Speaking to the media after inaugurating the celebrations of Independence Day and the victory of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos at the Alhamra Arts Council on Friday, she urged the youth to understand the independence movement and actively participate in the upcoming festivities. She announced that Independence Day events would be held daily at Arts Councils, culminating in a grand ceremony at Hazuri Bagh on August 14, where Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will hoist the national flag.
Highlighting Pakistan’s resilience, Bokhari said the country had defeated an enemy six times larger, and “the whole world is talking about the achievements of our falcons.” She noted that even US President Donald Trump acknowledged the Kashmir issue as an unfinished agenda. She added that Pakistan, once diplomatically isolated, was now securing victories on the international front.
The minister asserted that “no one can cast an evil eye on Pakistan today,” claiming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once tried to intimidate the country, is now facing embarrassment. She said Pakistan had pushed back a much stronger adversary within hours and would celebrate the “battle for truth” with full zeal.
The minister also pointed to recent development initiatives, citing Lahore’s electric tram train service and interest-free loans provided to more than 60,000 people under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme. “We know the value of having a roof over one’s head,” she said.
Criticising certain elements, she likened “a few miscreants” to “salt in flour” and questioned why they choose national days like August 14 for protests. She accused them of putting the public in harm’s way while keeping their own children abroad, adding that the August 5 movement had failed and that the people of Punjab had rejected the politics of chaos and unrest.
She claimed investment is flowing into Pakistan, exports are improving, and international agencies are declaring the country “on track.” She accused her political opponents of seeking to create unrest and exploit tragedies for political gain.
Addressing political rumours, Bokhari said meetings between Nawaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif are routine and that speculation about resignations is unfounded. “No one is resigning; in these five years, we will not go anywhere without putting Pakistan back on track,” she affirmed.
Earlier, the minister also inaugurated an exhibition at the Ustad Allah Bakhsh Gallery showcasing the freedom movement and the victorious Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
