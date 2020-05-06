Sincere efforts on to combat cpronavirus pandemic: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affair9s Usman Dar has said the government is making all-out sincere efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said the government is making all-out sincere efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a meeting at Sialkot DC Office on Wednesday, he sought active cooperation of all parties in government's fight against coronavirus. He stressed the need fpr promotion of social distancing and self-isolation to stay safe and keep others safe from COVID-19.

Dar said that 20,000 members had been registered for the Tiger Force in Sialkoy district so far. He said that the Force would play an active role in ensuring complete implementation of lockdown On this occasion, local Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNAs Rana Shamim Ahmed, Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan and Ali Zahid Hamid, promised full cooperation for eradication of the pandemic.

They announced joining hands with the government in fight against coronavirus.

The PML-N MNAs said that the battle against COVID-19 was a national and global cause and the PML-N would never leave the people alone during the hard times.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and local PTI leaders Ch Ghulam Abbas, Brig (retd) Muhammad Aslam Ghuman, John Mehboob Piyara and Mian Ejaz attended the meeting.