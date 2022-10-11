Sincere efforts on to make women self-sufficient: Ayesha Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Ayesha Balighur Rehman, the wife of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, said on Tuesday that serious and sincere efforts were under way to make Pakistani women self-sufficient.

Addressing a seminar, jointly organised by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) and the Pakistan Girls Guide Association here, she said the day was not far away when Pakistani women would make a name for themselves not only at national but international levels.

She said since creation of Pakistan, women had been active in all fields of life and they had proved their mettle through their untiring struggle. She said Pakistani women were serving the nation by joining Pak armed and law-enforcement forces; they were bringing good name to the country in sports and they were producing great works in fine arts, etc.

Ayesha Balighur Rehman said protection of women rights was top priority of the government. She said that more schools were being opened for promotion of education among girls.

She appreciated the UGI for inculcating the girls guide movement objectives in its female students.

Unique Group Chairperson Saadia Khurram said that the UGI had always focused on character-building of its students. "It also enhances confidence of girl students in their person so that they could achieve all successes their lives," she added.

Sarwat Hamid, the wife of former Punjab governor, said women could play an effective role in society only after getting education.

A documentary was also shown to the audience to highlight the role and importance of girls guide movement in Pakistan as well as the world at large.

Earlier, Ayesha Balighur Rehman met Unique Group Chairman Abdul Mannan Khurram. Rector Unique Group Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, General Manager Safoora Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Manager Promotions, Sports and Admin Prof Riazul Haq and Manager Unique Publications Yasir Arjmand were also present.