Sincere efforts underway to overcome railways deficit: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the Main Line-1 project (ML-1) will be completed under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this while addressing a farewell party held in honour of outgoing Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aftab Akbar at Mayo Garden on Sunday.

The Minister said that Railways would play vital role in boosting the country's export. He said he would try his best to increase number of freight-trains from eight to sixteen.

Sheikh Rashid said he has requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving him at least three months to improve freight trains.

Railways Minister hoped that railways deficit would be overcome in five years. He said that he was intrested to offer companies for publicity at railway stations.

He said Kashmiris were braved and determined to achieve their destination. "Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed Modi's fascism and highlighted Kashmir issue in a very effective way across the world," the minister said.

The Minister also lauded the role of media for projecting the voice of Kashmiri brethren in a great way.