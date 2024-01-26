Sincere Leadership Imperative To Steer Country Out Of Crises: Rana Sana Ullah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that sincere leadership was imperative to steer the country out of multifaceted crises.
Addressing a public gathering in Chak No.9-JB Sargodha Road here, he said the PML-N was very sincere with the country as it always preferred to the national interests instead of personal gains. He said the PML-N always promoted democratic norms to save democracy in the country.
He said that the country was facing unprecedented load shedding and terrorism in 2013 when the PML-N took reins of the government. However, under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government overcame this menace and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.
He said that the people were leading an honorable life in 2017 when the sugar was available at Rs.50 per kg, petrol at Rs.65 per liter and Dollar at Rs.
108. The growth was at 6.2 % when the PML-N government was ousted under a calculated move during 2017.
He said that due to hate and hatred culture of PTI founder, the nation had to experience a horrific tragedy of 9th May when the monuments of national heroes were disgraced and sensitive military installations were vandalized. How PTI could be sincere with Pakistan when it was not sincere with national institutions, he added.
Rana Sana Ullah said the PML-N was a pro-people party and it would drag the country out of prevailing crises if the nation posed confidence in it during upcoming General Election 2024 on 8th February.
He asked the youth to realize the situation and take prudent decisions instead of following the negative propaganda. They (youth) should stand with the PML-N which would again put the country on road to progress after winning General Elections 2024 with thumping majority, he added.
