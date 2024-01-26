Open Menu

Sincere Leadership Imperative To Steer Country Out Of Crises: Rana Sana Ullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Sincere leadership imperative to steer country out of crises: Rana Sana Ullah

Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that sincere leadership was imperative to steer the country out of multifaceted crises

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that sincere leadership was imperative to steer the country out of multifaceted crises.

Addressing a public gathering in Chak No.9-JB Sargodha Road here, he said the PML-N was very sincere with the country as it always preferred to the national interests instead of personal gains. He said the PML-N always promoted democratic norms to save democracy in the country.

He said that the country was facing unprecedented load shedding and terrorism in 2013 when the PML-N took reins of the government. However, under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government overcame this menace and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that the people were leading an honorable life in 2017 when the sugar was available at Rs.50 per kg, petrol at Rs.65 per liter and Dollar at Rs.

108. The growth was at 6.2 % when the PML-N government was ousted under a calculated move during 2017.

He said that due to hate and hatred culture of PTI founder, the nation had to experience a horrific tragedy of 9th May when the monuments of national heroes were disgraced and sensitive military installations were vandalized. How PTI could be sincere with Pakistan when it was not sincere with national institutions, he added.

Rana Sana Ullah said the PML-N was a pro-people party and it would drag the country out of prevailing crises if the nation posed confidence in it during upcoming General Election 2024 on 8th February.

He asked the youth to realize the situation and take prudent decisions instead of following the negative propaganda. They (youth) should stand with the PML-N which would again put the country on road to progress after winning General Elections 2024 with thumping majority, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Load Shedding Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Democracy Road Sargodha Progress February May 2017 Muslim Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

"Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committe ..

"Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committee" constituted to facilitate i ..

6 minutes ago
 European stocks rally, but Wall Street and Hong Ko ..

European stocks rally, but Wall Street and Hong Kong fizzle

6 minutes ago
 Flag march for election security

Flag march for election security

6 minutes ago
 Motorway close, open routes as per fog intensity

Motorway close, open routes as per fog intensity

10 minutes ago
 SC permits two PTI candidates to contest elections

SC permits two PTI candidates to contest elections

10 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR meets SCCI delegation

Chairman FBR meets SCCI delegation

10 minutes ago
Punjab CS directed to suspend RO for political ral ..

Punjab CS directed to suspend RO for political rally attendance

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Ja ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan visit PIMS to review medical ..

10 minutes ago
 Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends Chinese ..

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends Chinese New Year celebrations

35 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab hails NSPP for producing high-cali ..

Governor Punjab hails NSPP for producing high-calibre civil servants

35 minutes ago
 Lahore police demonstrate remarkable performance d ..

Lahore police demonstrate remarkable performance during caretaker govt's tenure: ..

35 minutes ago
 SC allows Pervaiz Elahi to contest election from P ..

SC allows Pervaiz Elahi to contest election from PP-32

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan