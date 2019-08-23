Sincere step afoot to ensure sustainable development of Balochistan: PHE Minister Dummar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar on Friday said precedent steps are being taken by present provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan for ensuring sustainable development of province.

Talking to media, he said government is cooperating with all security forces to ensure protection of public's lives and improve law and order situation for maintaining durable peace because it was significant for growing of economic province.

PHE Minister said it was top priority of provincial government to put Balochistan on track of growth and prosperity added in this regard, Chief Miniser Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers were visiting the respective areas of province to review ongoing progress projects.

He said ministers would inspect to other districts of Balochistan after completion of Makran Division, visiting purpose was to monitor constant projects and starting new schemes for provision of facilities to masses at their doorsteps which had been ignored in past tenure.

"Nationalist and religionists parties had governed for more than 30 years but they had done nothing for public in Balochistan, despite they are criticizing Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s government's performances of one year", he blamed.

He said they had made property in country and foreign states for increasing their bank balances through corruption and supported their relatives by illegal ways, despite economic of province and country was put verge of destroying by them in past.

Haji Noor Muhmmad Dummar marked Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was serious striving to enhance capacity of all provincial departments through new formulations in order to provide jobs opportunities to youths on merit basis for reducing poverty in the area.

"Despite, health and education's performances are being improved in province due to earnest efforts of Chief Minister and other provincial minister", he said, saying that positive steps were underway to overcome shortage of specialist doctors in respective hospital for better healthcare amenities.

He said on special directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, attendance of doctors and teachers were being scrutinized in hospitals and educational institutions so that functionality of departments would be ensured on regularly basis for better quality health treatment.