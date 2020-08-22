Sind Abadgar Board delegation visits Tarbail dam

(@FahadShabbir)

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :President and members of Sindh Abadgar board Saturday visited Tarbail dam and received a briefing about the dam reservoir.

General Manager Tarbaila Dam, Fareed Ahmed Mughal while briefing the visiting delegation said that reservoir was about to reach its maximum storage capacity. Besides the provision of water for agriculture purpose, the dam also played a vital role for generating hydel power, he added.

Tarbaila dam was producing record hydel power nowadays and inducting in the national grid, he said, adding the dam was also playing its role in the development of the country by producing clean power generation and providing water for agriculture sector.

He emphasized the need to construct new small and large dams in the country to cater the needs of agriculture sector and drinking water in the country.

Later, the delegation was also briefed about the spillways and tunnels of the dam.

The delegation admired the dam administration and said that we would inform the people that their reservations about the water distribution were baseless.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Tarbaila Dam Anwar Shah and SE Survey and Hydrology Haider Ali were also present.