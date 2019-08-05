UrduPoint.com
Sind AG Underlines Need For Facilitating Govt Employees In Filing Tax Returns

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:39 PM

Sind AG underlines need for facilitating govt employees in filing tax returns

The Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon has underlined the need for facilitating the government employees in self filing of tax returns instead to depend on lawyer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon has underlined the need for facilitating the government employees in self filing of tax returns instead to depend on lawyer.

Filing of tax returns is a difficult task for government employees at present however if they received required training that they could file tax returns by their own instead to depend on lawyers, he said while inaugurating the G P Fund Centre here at District Account Office Hyderabad here on Monday.

In this regard, the Accountant General Sindh said that he approached to high up of the Federal board of Revenue to impart training to government employees.

He on the occasion, asked the District Accounts Officers of the province to resolve all grievances of the government employees which related to their offices. The government paying salaries to accounts offices to facilitate the government employees in friendly atmosphere instead to create hurdles, he said and maintained that strict action will be initiated against those who found in negligence.

All District Accounts Offices of the province are being upgraded with computerization of record, he informed and added that the process would be completed by December 31, 2019.

The officers and employees of the treasury offices should discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion and they should dispel the impressions of demand of illegal gratification for solving the issues of government employees, he said.

The Accountant General Sindh on the occasion took strong notice over the complaints of the government employees related to District Accounts Office Hyderabad and asked the Additional District Accounts Officer Hyderabad to resolve genuine issues of the government employees at the earliest.

The District Accounts Officer Hyderabad Allah Bachayo Jatoi while briefing him informed that the district treasury office has been engaged in settling the issues as well as disbursing salaries to 42,550 government employees.

He informed that after resolving the issues of pension cases under one window operation, the District Accounts Office Hyderabad has been engaged in settling issues of GP Fund and NRA cases from newly established GP Fund Centre in the office.

