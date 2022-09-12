Sind Agriculture University medical camp continues treatment to rain affected areas' animals

The treatment of animals of rain affected areas remained continued in medical camp of Sind Agriculture University Tando Jam during the last 18 days as the veterinary experts provided treatment to 700 animals in the camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The treatment of animals of rain affected areas remained continued in medical camp of Sind Agriculture University Tando Jam during the last 18 days as the veterinary experts provided treatment to 700 animals in the camp.

According to University's spokesman, the veterinary experts observed that non availability of fodder was major cause in prevailing diseases among animals, particularly goats were the most affected.

Besides, diseases of legs and feet sores, skin, stomach worms and insect were also found among animals of rain hit areas.

This was informed by University experts to Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri.

Meanwhile, mobile veterinary team of the university under supervision of the Department of Medicine has also examined hundreds of animals, provided medicines and also carried out vaccination among animals in different areas of Taluka Hyderabad Rural.

Sindh Animal Husbandry Department is supporting the teams in the matter of medicines In this regard.