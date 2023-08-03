Open Menu

Sind High Court (SHC) Mirpurkhas Bench To Function From Monday

The circuit bench of the Sind High Court (SHC) will start functioning from Monday next week in Mirpurkhas

Registrar SHC told on Thursday that the first roster had been released and Justice Umar Sial would be the first judge of the single bench of Mirpurkhas.

Meanwhile, another roster has been released, according to which Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry will also start the double bench (SHC circuit bench) on August 21, for which all the preparations have been completed.

According to the detail, the Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh approved this circuit bench on February 3, 2023, which seems to fulfill the long-standing dream of more than five million people of Tharparkar, Umarkot and Mirpurkhas to provide speedy justice.

The lawyers of Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, and Tando Alhiyar along with the political, social and religious figures participated in this struggle.

More Stories From Pakistan