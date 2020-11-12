Sind PDMA delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Sindh Provincial Disaster Management (PDMA) Resilience Project visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Headquarters and acquired briefing about working of rescue service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of Sindh Provincial Disaster Management (PDMA) Resilience Project visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Headquarters and acquired briefing about working of rescue service.

The delegation was briefed by Rescue 1122 Director General Dr. Khateer Ahmad about operation and working of the service. He said the workers of Rescue 1122 were fully trained and equipped with gadgets and equipments to deal emergencies in an effective way.

He said that ambit of Rescue 1122 has been extended to all over the province due to personal interest of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that Rescue 1122 is operating in an efficient manner to help out complainants, adding, a public feed mechanism has also been working to invite suggestions and proposals of general public.

The delegation also visited Control Room and Communication System of Rescue 1122 and appreciated working strategy, performance and professional exuberance exhibited by its staff during emergencies.