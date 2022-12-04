UrduPoint.com

Sindh A Land Of Rich Culture, History: US Consul General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Consul General of US Consulate General Karachi Nicole Theriot, while felicitating on the Sindhi Culture Day, has said that Sindh is a land of rich culture and history.

On the official Twitter account of the US Consulate Karachi, she wrote: "The people of Sindh have created an inclusive and tolerant society. On this Sindh Cultural day being celebrated on December 04, the United States wishes the people of Sindh and Pakistan peace and prosperity." Nicole Theriot, with Sindhi Ajrak on her shoulders, also appeared in a video shared on the official Twitter account of the US Consulate in Karachi.

She said in her video message: "Today, we join Pakistanis to celebrate Sindh Cultural Day. We do it with the understanding that many are still recovering from the plight of the devastating floods this year.

This day, we commemorate Sindh's rich history and culture.

"I thank the people of Sindh for your warmth and hospitality as I continue to learn more about Sindhi history, poetry, and culture.

"On behalf of everyone at the US Consulate in Karachi, I wish you a happy Sindh Cultural Day, and remind you that the people and government of the United States stands with the flood-affected people of Sindh and Balochistan in these difficult times." The video also featured other officials of the US Consulate in Karachi, cladded in traditional Sindhi attires, and extending felicitation on the Sindi Cultural Day in Sindhi language.

"Sindh Jo Saqaafati Dihaarho Mubarak Hujy! The US Consulate in Karachi wishes you all a very Happy Sindhi Cultural Day," Nicole Theriot concluded.

