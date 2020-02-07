Sindh a role model for integration of PWD into mainstream: Syed Qasim Naved Qamar

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naved Qamar said that Sindh be presented as a role model across Pakistan to strengthen public-private partnerships and accelerate integration of persons with disabilities (PWD) into mainstream

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naved Qamar said that Sindh be presented as a role model across Pakistan to strengthen public-private partnerships and accelerate integration of persons with disabilities (PWD) into mainstream.

This he said during visit to Karachi Vocational Training Center (KVTC) here on Friday.

He said that Sindh government is committed to bring healthy changes into the life of differently abled people and we are always ready to coordinate with other stakeholders for the cause.

Syed Qasim Naved was briefed about the achievements of KVTC and its students and he lauded the efforts of KVTC in enhancing the strength of intellectually challenged children so that they can achieve their maximum potential for independent living and meaningful careers.

He also called upon the People of Determination International Exhibition & Conference (PODIEC 2020) to present Sindh as role model for facilitating special persons.

It is to mention here that PODIEC 2020 will be held from April 17 to 19 at Expo Centre here.