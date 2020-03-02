Sindh Abadgar Itehad for opening of wheat procurement centres

The Sindh Abadgar Itehad, a representative grower's organization Monday urged Sindh Government to immediately set up wheat procurement centres in the province and revise procurement target to 2 million tonnes instead of 1.4 million tonnes as announced by the Government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Itehad, a representative grower's organization Monday urged Sindh Government to immediately set up wheat procurement centres in the province and revise procurement target to 2 million tonnes instead of 1.4 million tonnes as announced by the Government.

Sindh Abadgar Itehad, president Nawab Zubair Talpur while addressing a press conference said small growers could be benefited by opening of procurement centres as wheat harvesting process was about to start in lower region of Sindh.

In order to achieve required target of cotton production certified cotton seeds should be provided to the growers and cotton price should also be fixed at Rs.5000 per 40 kilograms, Talpur said and added that if their demands were not accepted target could not be achieved.

He lamented that since long no research on quality seed had been conducted due to which new variety of cotton seed could not have produced in the province.

Talpur called upon sugar millers to pay cane growers amount at the rate of Rs.182 per 40 kilogram fixed by the government of the sugarcane purchased from them on lower rates before January, 17, 2020.

On the occasion, the chairman Sindh Growers Association Raza Muhammad Chandio also announced to merge his association into the Sindh Abadgar Itehad and said their objectives were same therefore, he had decided to merge his organization in Sindh Abadgar Itehad.

Nawab Zubair Talpur and other leaders of Sindh Abadgar Itehad welcome his announcement for merger of the organization into Sindh Abadgar Itehad and assured that they will jointly work for welfare of the growers.