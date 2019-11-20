Sindh Abadgar Itehad To Stage Sit-in For Cane Price Fixation
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:27 PM
Sindh Abadgar Itehad will stage sit in outside the office of the Cane Commissioner Sindh here tomorrow against non fixation of cane price
In a statement here on Wednesday, the President Sindh Abadgar Itehad Nawab Zubair Talpur alleged that Sindh government has been involved in causing financial losses to cane growers since last many years and this year, the provincial government has still not fixed the cane price despite start of crushing season.
The growers will stage sit in tomorrow morning outside the office of the Cane Commissioner Sindh for fixation of cane price as Rs. 250/- per 40 kg.