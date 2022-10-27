UrduPoint.com

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad Calls For Starts Sugarcane Procurement From November 1

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad calls for starts sugarcane procurement from November 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a group lobbying for the rights of the farmers Thursday called for starting the sugarcane procurement by the mills from November 1 and for fixing Rs 400 per maund for the crop.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ittehad at its office here, President Nawab Zubair Talpur observed that the crop was ready for harvest, urging the Sindh government to fix its buying rate and announced the date of starting the crushing season.

"The situation has distressed the growers who have already suffered huge financial losses because of the monsoon rains and ensuing floods this year," he observed.

He urged the provincial government to consider the problems of the flood hit farmers.

The meeting also expressed concern over the release of water from Tarbela dam .

The farmers said water should be saved for use during the shortage season.

