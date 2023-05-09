UrduPoint.com

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad Denounces Violation Of Indus Water Treaty By Indian Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad denounces violation of Indus Water Treaty by Indian govt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group has denounced the violation of the Indus Water Treaty by the Indian government.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday by Ittehad's President Nawab Zubair Talpur has urged the government of Pakistan to raise the issue of the construction of the hydel power projects by India on international platforms.

He lamented that like the previous years, the farmers of Sindh had started to deal with the problem of water shortage in the ongoing Kharif sowing.

According to him, Sindh was supposed to receive 71,000 cusecs of water for the ongoing sowing season but the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was releasing only 50,000 cusecs.

He said IRSA had imposed a 26 per cent water shortage on Sindh from the water being released from the Chashma barrage while Punjab had to deal with a 22 per cent shortage.

He argued that the actual shortfall was much higher because of water losses suffered by the lower riparian province.

Talpur also denounced the supply of 7,200 cusecs of water to Punjab through the Taunsa-Panjnad link canal, saying it was unlawful and unjust to supply water to a flood season canal during a prevailing shortage.

