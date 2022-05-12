Sindh Abadgar Ittehad held IRSA for shortage of water in Sindh

The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, has held the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) responsible for the prevailing severe water scarcity in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, has held the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) responsible for the prevailing severe water scarcity in Sindh.

At a meeting of the group on Thursday Ittehad's President Nawab Zubair Talpur deplored that not only the agriculture sector had been gravely affected by the shortage, drinking water problem had also cropped up across the province.

He contended that the shortage in Sindh had been created because of opening of those canals which were supposed to receive the water supply only during the flood season.

Talpur also blamed the provincial government for failing to ensure equitable distribution of whatever scarce supply the province had been receiving.

He also pointed out that the provincial government's ban on rice cultivation in the command areas of the perennial canals was also being violated.