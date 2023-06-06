Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release required quantum of water

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad (SAI), a farmers' lobbying group, has urged Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to release the required quantum of water for Sindh.

A meeting of the group, chaired by its President Nawab Zubair Talpur here on Tuesday, expressed deep concern over the prevailing water shortage in the province for irrigation.

The meeting also expressed concern over the growing of rice in the command area of Sukkur Barrage in violation of the government's ban and sought action.