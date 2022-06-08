UrduPoint.com

Sindh Acting Governor Assures Engagement With Traders For Improving Business Environment

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sindh Acting governor assures engagement with traders for improving business environment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, said that government would continue to engage with traders and industrialists community to improve the business environment of the country.

The governor, while talking to a 16-member delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its President, Muhammad Altaf Memon, here at Governor's House on Wednesday said that the government considered business community as backbone of the economy and a major stakeholder and was in constant dialogue with them in order to synergise efforts and attain economic progress.

Durrani said that support has always extended to the development of small and medium enterprises as the government was fully cognizant of the role small industries play in the provision of employment and development of the local communities.

He assured the business community of Hyderabad that the issues being faced by traders and industrialists will be resolved on priority basis. He also assured the business fraternity of full government assistance and said the government would continue to engage with the business community to improve the prevailing business environment.

The delegation said that the business community would keep playing its due role in supplementing Government's efforts for strengthening national economy.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Business Hyderabad Progress Chamber Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

1 hour ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

2 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

2 hours ago
 WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per ce ..

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year

2 hours ago
 Look what players say about Multan?

Look what players say about Multan?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.