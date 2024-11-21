Sindh Acting Governor Visits IDEAS 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Acting Governor Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah, Thursday, visited the ongoing International Defense Exhibition and Seminars, IDEAS 2024, at Karachi Expo Center, and reviewed various pavilions displaying modern defense technology and equipment.
The acting Governor and Speaker Sindh Assembly, Awais Qadir Shah, termed the IDEAS 2024 as a proud moment for Pakistan, which is not only a proof of the strength of our defense sector but also an important platform to promote defense cooperation at the global level.
He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan's defense industry and the Pakistan Armed Forces, whose tireless work and high professionalism enabled Pakistan to host such a world-class exhibition.
He also highlighted role of the Sindh government in organizing the exhibition, which would prove helpful in giving Pakistan a prominent position in the international defense arena.
IDEAS 2024, with attendance of exhibitors from 55 countries, is an important platform for promoting global defense cooperation, advanced technology and strategic partnerships, he viewed.
