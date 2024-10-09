Open Menu

Sindh Agri-minister For Ensuring Provision Of Quality Seeds To Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Sindh Agri-minister for ensuring provision of quality seeds to farmers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Sindh Agriculture Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar on Wednesday, reaffirmed commitment to fundamental reforms in Sindh Seed Corporation for ensuring provision of quality seed at the cheapest price to farmers.

The meeting, held to review reform plan of Sindh Seed Corporation (SSC) with the agriculture minister in chair, also decided that the corporation will develop seeds of fruits, vegetables and oilseeds, said a statement issued here.

Provincial Secretary Agriculture, Rafique Ahmed Buriro, DGs Nadeem Shah, Shuhab Abro and Mazhar Keerio, and others attended the meeting while MD SSC Mushtaque Soomro briefed about the phase wise reform plan for the corporation.

Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar said that the final draft of the reform plan will be submitted to Sindh cabinet for approval.

The minister stressed on provision of quality seeds at the most economical prices to farmers of Sindh to ensure increase in agricultural production, and instructed the SSC management to make all the seed plants of the corporation fully operational and make further 1500 acres of uncultivated agricultural land irrigable in two years to set up more seed plants.

The corporation has made 7 out of 12 nonfunctional agriculture farms and seed processing plants operational including 3 seed processing plants in Sakrand and 2 in Ghotki while two mobile units were set up for farmers awareness as well, MD SSC briefed the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Agriculture Price Ghotki Sakrand All Cabinet

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

3 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

5 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

5 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

6 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

7 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

7 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

7 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

8 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

9 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan