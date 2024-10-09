Sindh Agri-minister for ensuring provision of quality seeds to farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Sindh Agriculture Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar on Wednesday, reaffirmed commitment to fundamental reforms in Sindh Seed Corporation for ensuring provision of quality seed at the cheapest price to farmers.

The meeting, held to review reform plan of Sindh Seed Corporation (SSC) with the agriculture minister in chair, also decided that the corporation will develop seeds of fruits, vegetables and oilseeds, said a statement issued here.

Provincial Secretary Agriculture, Rafique Ahmed Buriro, DGs Nadeem Shah, Shuhab Abro and Mazhar Keerio, and others attended the meeting while MD SSC Mushtaque Soomro briefed about the phase wise reform plan for the corporation.

Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar said that the final draft of the reform plan will be submitted to Sindh cabinet for approval.

The minister stressed on provision of quality seeds at the most economical prices to farmers of Sindh to ensure increase in agricultural production, and instructed the SSC management to make all the seed plants of the corporation fully operational and make further 1500 acres of uncultivated agricultural land irrigable in two years to set up more seed plants.

The corporation has made 7 out of 12 nonfunctional agriculture farms and seed processing plants operational including 3 seed processing plants in Sakrand and 2 in Ghotki while two mobile units were set up for farmers awareness as well, MD SSC briefed the meeting.