Sindh Agri-minister For Ensuring Provision Of Quality Seeds To Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Sindh Agriculture Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar on Wednesday, reaffirmed commitment to fundamental reforms in Sindh Seed Corporation for ensuring provision of quality seed at the cheapest price to farmers.
The meeting, held to review reform plan of Sindh Seed Corporation (SSC) with the agriculture minister in chair, also decided that the corporation will develop seeds of fruits, vegetables and oilseeds, said a statement issued here.
Provincial Secretary Agriculture, Rafique Ahmed Buriro, DGs Nadeem Shah, Shuhab Abro and Mazhar Keerio, and others attended the meeting while MD SSC Mushtaque Soomro briefed about the phase wise reform plan for the corporation.
Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar said that the final draft of the reform plan will be submitted to Sindh cabinet for approval.
The minister stressed on provision of quality seeds at the most economical prices to farmers of Sindh to ensure increase in agricultural production, and instructed the SSC management to make all the seed plants of the corporation fully operational and make further 1500 acres of uncultivated agricultural land irrigable in two years to set up more seed plants.
The corporation has made 7 out of 12 nonfunctional agriculture farms and seed processing plants operational including 3 seed processing plants in Sakrand and 2 in Ghotki while two mobile units were set up for farmers awareness as well, MD SSC briefed the meeting.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RTA starts operation against illegal bases in Latiafabd12 minutes ago
-
KUMC organizes ceremony in connection with 'World Heart Day'12 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organize Girls Sports Carnival at Pak Sports Complex from Oct 1812 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee calls for overhauling medical fees, MDCAT System22 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to harmonize hours of green buses for facilitating students32 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 1st meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog Mitigation & Climate Resilience1 hour ago
-
Leopard cub Sultan perishes after contracting chronic kidney disease1 hour ago
-
CM launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership program2 hours ago
-
Iranian envoy praises Pakistan's initiative to observe October 7 as 'Day of Solidarity with Palestin ..2 hours ago
-
SCO Summit marks major diplomatic success for Pakistan: Dy Chairman Senate2 hours ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list2 hours ago
-
RDA completes up-gradation project of joint check post near Koral chowk ahead of SCO Summit2 hours ago