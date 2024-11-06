Open Menu

Sindh Agri-versity, UBL Launch Experimental Project To Strengthen Seed Quality

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in partnership with United Bank Limited (UBL), has launched an experimental wheat seed sowing project, marking another milestone in their collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and seed quality for Sindh’s farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in partnership with United Bank Limited (UBL), has launched an experimental wheat seed sowing project, marking another milestone in their collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and seed quality for Sindh’s farmers. This initiative is part of a larger project titled Research Project for Developing Improved Varieties of Cotton and Wheat Seeds, which aims to provide certified, high-yield wheat and cotton seeds that are resilient to climate stressors.

The inauguration took place at Latif Farm, on Wednesday, hosted by the Seed Development and Production Centre (SPDC), with SAU’s Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, and UBL’s Zonal Manager, Syed Arif Ali Shah, presiding over the event.

During his address, Dr. Inayatullah Rajper emphasized that SAU experts, collaborating closely with UBL, have dedicated the last two years to developing climate-adaptive seed varieties to tackle the issue of seed quality in Sindh's agriculture sector.

“This partnership is critical in offering sustainable solutions for Sindh’s farmers and aims to boost crop yields by ensuring access to certified seed varieties,” he stated.

Syed Arif Ali Shah highlighted UBL’s dedication to supporting the agricultural sector by improving the quality of wheat and cotton seeds, addressing the challenges farmers face with substandard options. “UBL is committed to empowering farmers by working alongside SAU to provide high-yield, disease-resistant seeds that contribute to resilient crop production,” he noted.

The event was attended by key project contributors, including Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director of SPDC, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Project Convener; Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund, Director Farms; as well as agricultural experts Saeed Hyder Ghalo, Ghulam Hussain Wagan, Dr. Pyar Ali Shar, Hafiz Muhammad Ahmed, and Abdul Latif Laghari. These experts are dedicated to expanding research and production of quality seeds, essential for Sindh's agricultural future.

