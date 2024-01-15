Sindh Agricultural University set to host 12th convocation on January 18th, arrangements finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The arrangements have been finalized for the 12th convocation of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, which is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2024.

Governor Sindh and the Chancellor of the University Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori will confer degrees and medals among the graduates and position-holder students at the convocation ceremony.

According to the spokesperson of the university, preparations for the convocation have entered the final stage, venue is being set up on the premises of the Crop Production Faculty for the main ceremony.

During the event, degrees for Bachelor, Master, M.Phil, and Ph.D. will be conferred to successful students, and medals will be distributed among position holders.

Committees formed for this purpose are also actively working on various responsibilities related to the event.