Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) celebrates 37th Foundation Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) celebrated it's 37th Foundation Day.

The prominent civil society members, board of directors and staff of SAFWCO, SAFCO Microfinance Company and SAFCO Support Foundation participated in the event held at SAFWCO Head Office.

Addressing the event, SAFWCO Founder Suleman G. Abro highlighted the conditions and challenges of the period when SAFWCO was founded.

He said that SAFWCO was making great efforts to include politically, socially and economically backward and poor rural people in the stream of development and we will continue to raise our voice for the rights of vulnerable people, women and children so that they should get equal opportunities to participate in the development process as the constitution of Pakistan ensure equal rights to every citizen.

He further said that “no matter how difficult the financial and social conditions are, we are not disappointed and we will not give poverty a place in our minds.

We cannot lift a mountain on our head, but we can cut it and make our way. Since 1986, we have built hundreds of schools, built hospitals and roads, created awareness among people against ignorance, for which we had to pay the price in the form of arrests and suffering false cases. If we had lost our courage in those sufferings, we would not have been able to benefit millions of people directly and cores indirectly.

All this success is not of me alone but the result of the joint struggle of my friends. We are advocates of poor and indigent people, be it district administration or representatives of the World Bank, we have always fought their case, our hard work has opened the doors of success.”

He further said that “SAFWCO was the trust of future generations, the paths we have made, the future generations have to walk on it, this journey of people's welfare and social development has to continue, our determination and courage is our guide.

Earlier, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of Safco Microfinance Company, said that SAFWCO has left an unforgettable positive impact on the society of Sindh and created a history..

Furthermore, Bashir Ahmed Abro-CEO SSF said in his address that those who were lower level employees in SAFWCO were given opportunities and today many of them are working in management positions. Many SAFWCO trainees have gone on to become heads of their own institutions, and many have set up new institutions.

Alina Maria, Nadia Larik, Maria Rajpar, Iqbal Memon, Syed Zawar Naqvi, Aziz Gopang, Shaukat Ali Abro, Satram Sothar, Habibullah Khilji, Mashooque Ali Qureshi, Tanveer Hussain Soomro and Shahzad Noonari also addressed the event.

On this occasion Suleman G. Abro expressed gratitude everyone and also gave copies of the English book 'Green Lands’ Man, Suleman G. Abro' written by Salman Rashid to the distinguished guests.