Sindh agriculture dept to start anti-mosquito fumigation in flood hit areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has directed the authorities concerned to start anti-mosquito fumigation campaign in the flood affected districts.

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, directed the Secretary Agriculture to start fumigation campaign to eradicate menace of mosquitoes from the flood affected areas of Sindh.

The officials of Sindh Agriculture Department along with the deputy commissioners would start the campaign at the district level, and submit a compliance report as well.

Other government departments and institutions should also participate in the campaign, Manzoor said and urged citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves, their families and their livestock from mosquitoes.