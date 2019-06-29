UrduPoint.com
Sindh Agriculture Minister Inaugurates 2-day Mango Festival

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:56 PM

The 2-day Mango Festival, organized at the Expo Center, started here on Saturday after the formal inauguration by Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The 2-day Mango Festival, organized at the Expo Center, started here on Saturday after the formal inauguration by Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu.

Sindhri, Langro, Chaunsa, Collector, Lalram Puri, Patasho, Neelam, Saroli, Sonaro, Lal Badshah, Anwar Ratol, Bombay Hafiz, Sindh Pehalwan, Alfanso, Jamalpuri and other types of mangoes were displayed at the stalls.

Speaking to the media, the provincial minister said Sindh's agriculture was rich in many types of fruits and vegetables. "Mango is the king of all fruits whose production is higher in Sindh than other provinces," said Rahu.

He said the provincial government was trying to provide advanced technology to the farmers to help them increase the production and maintain the quality so that Sindh's agricultural produce might also attract the foreign markets.

Rahu said an advisory forum comprising agricultural experts should be formed to submit recommendations to the government to support improvements in the sector.

He informed that an advanced cold storage system had been built in Karachi and soon similar facilities would be constructed in Larkana and Tando Allahyar districts.

Praising the 18th constitutional amendment which devolved many functions from the center to the provinces, the minister said the people opposing the amendment were not well wishers of the country.

Talking about the attack of locusts, the minister informed that the control rooms to monitor the situation had been set up in 22 districts of Sindh.

"If the locusts had been stopped in Balochistan, they wouldn't have entered Sindh," he said. Rahu told that the government was trying to eliminate the menace before the monsoon rains in order to prevent large scale destruction of the crops in the post rainfall phase.

The Commissioner Hyderabad division Muhammad Abbass Baloch also spoke on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Prof Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, AIG Hyderabad Dr Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, Director General Sindh Agriculture Extension Hidayatullah Chajro and other officials were present on the occasion.

The farmers who set up stalls at the event complained that the foreign delegations and diplomats were not attending the event which would not help in increasing the fruit's export.

