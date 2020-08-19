Sindh agriculture minister vows to take action against irregularities in SSC farms

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu Wednesday vowed to take action against irregularities at the farms of Sindh Seed Corporation (SSC).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu Wednesday vowed to take action against irregularities at the farms of Sindh Seed Corporation (SSC).

He said that all encroachments at those farms would be removed with cooperation of concerned district administration.

The issue of non availability of irrigation water will be taken up with the provincial irrigation department, assured the minister adding water supply will be ensured at SSC farms.

He was presiding over a meeting with the officers of Sindh Seed Corporation at the office of Director Agriculture Research Tando Jam.� The minister maintained that provision of certified seeds was the responsibility of the corporation therefore the officers concerned should gain confidence of the growers by providing quality seeds otherwise they would start purchasing seeds from the open market.� Regarding issues being faced by the corporation, he called upon the management to prepare recommendations in this regard and submit the same to him so that all genuine grievances could be resolved at the earliest.� The Director Admin and Finance Agha Shahid informed the minister that the corporation was facing a human resources issue and it required appointment on vacant posts.

A total of 6349 acres of land was in use�of the corporation of which 3844 acres of land was available for cultivation while 1584 acres of land was non development area, he informed adding that buildings, roads and water distribution network have been constructed at an area of 669 acres of land.� He also briefed the minister about production, income and expenses of the corporation adding that security is required at the farms of the corporation.� The minister stressed officers to concentrate on bringing betterment in the corporation, increased production with monitoring of farms and devising better marketing strategy while assuring to resolve lingering issues.�Later, the minister along with Sindh Secretary Agriculture, Supply and prices Dr. Abdul Raheem Soomro, Director General Agriculture Research Noor Muhammad Baloch and Managing Director Sindh Seed Corporation Syed Sajjad Haider Shah visited different sections of Agriculture Research Department where he was briefed about the performance of the department.