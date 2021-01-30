UrduPoint.com
Sindh Agriculture University Academic Activities To Start From Feb 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

Sindh Agriculture University academic activities to start from Feb 1

The regular academic activities in Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam and its constituent campuses will start from February 1, 2021 under strict standard operating procedures against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The regular academic activities in Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam and its constituent campuses will start from February 1, 2021 under strict standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that heads of all departments of the university as well as SZAB Agriculture Colleges Dokri, Khairpur College of Agriculture Engineering and Technology and Sub-Campus Umerkot have been advised to implement SOPs of COVID-19 and arrange classes as per enrollment in their departments.

The spokesman also advised the students to fully implement the SOPs against COVID-19 in letter and spirit by making social distance and wearing face masks during their stay on the campus.

More Stories From Pakistan

