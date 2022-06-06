UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Academic Council Approves New Degree Programmes

Published June 06, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University academic council approves new degree programmes



HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Academic Council of Sindh Agriculture University has formally approved new degree programmes in different departments, while the council also decided to conduct new bachelors, masters, and diploma courses in relevant faculties besides approval of the revision of syllabus of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

The decision to this effect has been adopted in the 76th meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam which was held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

According to decisions, the meeting approved the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Poultry Sciences, BS Fisheries and Aquaculture as well as BS Dairy Technology of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. It also approved the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Agro-Industrial Engineering Technology and Environmental Sciences in the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

The meeting also approved the proposals of BS Computer Sciences, BS English Language and Literature, in English Department of Faculty of Social Sciences, M.Phil in Rural Sociology under Postgraduate Degree Programme in Department of Rural Sociology and Masters in Artificial Intelligence were also approved.

It also approved the proposal of the revision of the syllabus of the Bachelor's degree of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and to introduce GIS and Remote Sensing Postgraduate Diploma Programme.

The minutes and action report of the last 75th meeting, academic Calendar of postgraduate and undergraduate degree programmes 2022 and admission policy of postgraduate 2022-2023 were also approved by the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr.Fateh Marri said"Curriculum and degree programmes are being formulated according to market demand and requirements of current modern technology." He informed"326 vacancies are available in the Fisheries Department. Besides, he informed that after launching the Marine Sciences Programme as well as Sindh Coastline Projects in the fisheries sector, safe work and job opportunities for 400,000 fishermen could be created in Karachi.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Deans Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Dr.Aijaz Ali Soomro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar, Manzoor Ali Lakhair, Syed Nadeem Shah and Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro attended the meeting.

