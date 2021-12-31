UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Awards Ph.D Degrees To Six More Scholars

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 06:51 PM

Sindh Agriculture University awards Ph.D degrees to six more scholars

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has awarded Ph.D. degrees to six more scholars of the varsity after approval of their thesis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has awarded Ph.D. degrees to six more scholars of the varsity after approval of their thesis.

According to university spokesman scholars, Syed Rehan Fareed, Muhammad Ibrahim Kubar, Shamim Ara Memon, Ghulam Mujtaba Lakho, Illahi Bux Bhatti and Ghulam Shabir Keerio have completed their research respectively in their opted subjects and submitted the copies of their thesis to Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while congratulating the successful scholars directed them to all the scholars to use this research for the benefit of agriculture and farmers across the country including Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Tando Jam Shamim Ara All

Recent Stories

Govt urged to review Single National Curriculum ca ..

Govt urged to review Single National Curriculum carrying stakeholders’ input

37 minutes ago
 VSO organized Training Workshop on Effective Use o ..

VSO organized Training Workshop on Effective Use of Social Media for Pakistani Y ..

47 minutes ago
 Qureshi grabs tweeps’s ire over style of sitting ..

Qureshi grabs tweeps’s ire over style of sitting during meeting with Saudi env ..

57 minutes ago
 AD&SJ release 14 prisoners from central jail

AD&SJ release 14 prisoners from central jail

1 minute ago
 Citizens deprived of valuables, cash during nine d ..

Citizens deprived of valuables, cash during nine dacoities in Burewala

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.