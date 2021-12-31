Sindh Agriculture University awards Ph.D degrees to six more scholars

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has awarded Ph.D. degrees to six more scholars of the varsity after approval of their thesis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has awarded Ph.D. degrees to six more scholars of the varsity after approval of their thesis.

According to university spokesman scholars, Syed Rehan Fareed, Muhammad Ibrahim Kubar, Shamim Ara Memon, Ghulam Mujtaba Lakho, Illahi Bux Bhatti and Ghulam Shabir Keerio have completed their research respectively in their opted subjects and submitted the copies of their thesis to Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while congratulating the successful scholars directed them to all the scholars to use this research for the benefit of agriculture and farmers across the country including Sindh.