Sindh Agriculture University becomes first smart campus in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

After converting all academic and administrative affairs to state of the art information technology system with the support of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Sindh Agriculture University has become the first smart campus of Sindh province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :After converting all academic and administrative affairs to state of the art information technology system with the support of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Sindh Agriculture University has become the first smart campus of Sindh province.

The system was inaugurated on Saturday by Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Technology Tanzila Umm-e-Habiba at a ceremony at a newly constructed I.T.

Building of the campus which was attended among others by the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri and Director General Higher Education Commission Nazir Hussain.

Tanzila Umm-e-Habiba who is also the Chairperson of Standing Committee of Universities and Boards Sindh said that the Sindh government was fulfilling its responsibilities for ensuring academic facilities in the universities of the province.

The government has decided to declare I.T. zone status to Karachi, Jamshoro and Sukkur to facilitate higher learning institutions in the province, which will not only make the universities smarter but also benefit them in business activities, she said and informed that six universities of Sindh have been connected with IT, while the remaining six universities would be connected with free IT facility.

She said that though the COVID-19 became a trouble on the one hand but on the other side it encouraged to understand and learn about the modern world for assembly sessions, conferences and online classes.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while speaking on the occasion said that it was an honor for the Sindh Agriculture University to become the first "Smart Campus" of Sindh Province after connecting 7000 teachers, researchers and administrative staff with the system.

He said that records of university admissions, examinations and administration would be digitized with connection of classrooms, libraries, seminars and conferences with the state of the art I.

T. system. The university would be connected to national and international academic and research institutions through the internet, he said and added that it will help in accessing the world's modern science curriculum for students, while the textbooks approved for the university could be scanned and uploaded on their website.

He said that various universities of the country including Sindh Agricultural University were facing financial difficulties and there is the need that the provincial government should help the higher learning institutions to overcome the deficit by releasing special grants and budgets to fulfill the best academic responsibilities in the universities of the province.

The Director General, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad Nazir Hussain said that a modern educational environment is being provided to millions of students of 230 private and public universities of the country and their affiliated campuses and colleges.

He said that the research and education system has been developed through information technology to connect the students of the national and international universities for academic links, while the Smart University Program, Pakistan Agricultural Research Network and other programs have been started.

The Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences Dr.

Aijaz Ali Khoharo informed that with 10Gps Wi-Fi systems, Sindh Agriculture University became the first smart university of the country. Besides 120 surveillance cameras are being installed in various spots of the university under the "Safe Campus project" while a local data center will also be set up in the campus.