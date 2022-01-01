Sindh Agriculture University conducts training workshop on dairy, milk, meat, small animals development in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The veterinary experts and economists while describing dairy and livestock industry as one of the fastest growing sectors in terms of poverty alleviation and economic growth have suggested that farmers needs to be trained to reap the financial benefits from meat, milk and its by-products of small and large animal.

Besides, the government, research institutes and experts should also conduct joint research and awareness campaigns in this regard, they emphasized while addressing the concluding session for three day training workshop on development of dairy, milk, meat and small animals in Pakistan, organized by Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam in collaboration with the University of Veterinary Sciences (UOVS) and the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) of University of Melbourne Australia on Saturday.

The experts trained the Directors, Deputy Directors and Senior Veterinary Officers under "Dairy Beef Project" to improve the economic condition of low-income families and small animal farmers.

Addressing the certificates distribution ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that cattle farming could change the economic situation of poor families and their lifestyle.

He emphasized that farmers should be trained in various technologies for production of dairy, beef, goat meat and farming on a regular basis, which would enable them to earn sufficient income, especially keeping in view the needs of domestic and foreign markets, as well as there is a need for awareness about the indigenous breeding of animals.

He said that Sindh also has better breeds of cattle, which will increase the productivity of the dairy and livestock sector in Pakistan so as to increase the demand for meat, milk, leather and their by-products in the halal market of the world.

The Project Team Leader Dr. Hassan Mehmood Warraich said that the main objective of this workshop was to help small farmers with the beneficial results of dairy technology and meat through trained experts and create the best resources and personal business opportunities for their economic life.

The Project manager Humaira Iqbal said that the government experts and participants were briefed during the training workshop about various modules related to dairy technology, beef value chain and applied research in Pakistan and drew attention to small production systems.

The Training Manager Abdul Aziz and Provincial Coordinator, Dairy Beef Project Aijaz Kumbhar said that the livestock department of Sindh Government has also been included in the programme so that they can transfer this technology to small farmers and domestic animal growing families that they can benefit as much as possible.

The speakers also highlighted the need for research support for the improvement and development of livestock and small animals between ACIAR's Dairy Beef and Small Romance Project and Sindh Agricultural University.