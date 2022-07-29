Sindh Agriculture University decides to modernize school curriculum

The management of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has decided to modernize the curriculum as well as computer and science laboratories of Bukhari Model High School of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has decided to modernize the curriculum as well as computer and science laboratories of Bukhari Model High School of the varsity.

According to a university spokesman, the decision to this effect has been made in the first meeting of the school management committee (SMC) held on Friday.

The six member SMC has been constituted on the personal interest of the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Prof. Dr Fateh Marri. Eminent writer, broadcaster and educationist Dr.

Mahmood ul Hasan Mughal is heading the committee with Madam Zahra, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sohito, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan and Muhammad Shahmeer Lochi. Besides, Dr. Javed Gadehi is acting as the secretary of the committee.

The SMC meeting decided that this school would be converted into a modern academic institution with the latest curriculum and state of the art computer and scientific laboratory.

Besides, the meeting decided to provide the best infrastructure to the students with the launching of different programmes for their mental and physical development.