Sindh Agriculture University decides to resume final, 3rd year classes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Command, Control and Coordination Cell of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to resume its classes at campus for final year students of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences from October 12, 2020.

The CCC Cell which met here on Friday also decided to resume campus classes for the third year students of all faculties of the university, the university spokesman informed.

He said decisions to this effect were made in view of guidelines of Sindh Government and Provincial Higher education Commission. The meeting advised the students to attend the classes regularly by adopting all precautionary measures against COVID-19. It also asked Deans of all Faculties to activate the Vigilance and Counseling Committee for strict compliance of standard operating procedures both by students and teachers.