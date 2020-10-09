UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Agriculture University Decides To Resume Final, 3rd Year Classes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Sindh Agriculture University decides to resume final, 3rd year classes

The Command, Control and Coordination Cell of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to resume its classes at campus for final year students of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences from October 12, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Command, Control and Coordination Cell of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to resume its classes at campus for final year students of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences from October 12, 2020.

The CCC Cell which met here on Friday also decided to resume campus classes for the third year students of all faculties of the university, the university spokesman informed.

He said decisions to this effect were made in view of guidelines of Sindh Government and Provincial Higher education Commission. The meeting advised the students to attend the classes regularly by adopting all precautionary measures against COVID-19. It also asked Deans of all Faculties to activate the Vigilance and Counseling Committee for strict compliance of standard operating procedures both by students and teachers.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture October HEC 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Romania recalls its ambassador from Belarus

6 minutes ago

Negotiations With Baku to Fail If Yerevan Says 'Ka ..

6 minutes ago

Awarding of Nobel Peace Prize a moving recognition ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

2 hours ago

Iran's Rouhani says new US sanctions cannot break ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Malaysia emphasize closer cooperation to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.