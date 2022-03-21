UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Delegation Represents Pakistan In 7th International Conference On Palms

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 08:19 PM

A delegation of the experts of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has represented Pakistan in the 7th international conference on palms and its products held in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Sustainable Date Palm Production".

The SAU spokesman informed here on Monday that three day international conference was attended by the experts from 42 countries of the world while the delegation of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam led by the Director Institute of food Sciences and Technologies Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro represent Pakistan. The other members of the delegation included Dr. Shehzor Gul Khaskheli and Dr. Aasiya Akbar Panhwar presented research papers on date palm and the by-products.

During the sessions of the conference, Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro presented a dissertation on "Functional and sensory properties of Mozawati and Aseel Dates" while Dr.

Shehzor Gul Khaskheli reviewed the "Preparation and quality evaluation of date jam during different storage temperatures". Besides, Dr. Aasiya Akbar Panhwar presented her dissertation on "Physico-Chemical and Organoleptic characteristic biscuits enriched with dried Date powder", the university spokesman informed and added that participants and investors from different countries have expressed interest in making biscuits using date palms at the industry level. The investors and experts from different countries also emphasized enhancing the link between Sindh Agriculture University and industry.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri congratulated the experts of the university for presenting successful dissertations and for representing the country and the university in a dignified manner.

>