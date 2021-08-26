Sindh Agriculture University ex-teacher passes away

Dr. Ghulam Siddique Sufi an alumni and ex-teacher of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Thursday passed away in the United States

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Dr. Ghulam Siddique Sufi an alumni and ex-teacher of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Thursday passed away in the United States.

According to SAU spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Fateh Marri while expressing his condolences on the demise of Dr. Ghulam Siddique Sufi said that he was a capable teacher in the United States with his ability. Dr. Siddique was a student of Tando Jam Agricultural College and also served as a teacher, the Vice Chancellor said and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.