Sindh Agriculture University Experts Advised Youth To Start Own Business To Meet Losses Caused By Rains, Floods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The experts of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have advised the youth to also start their own agri-business and handicraft to meet with the agricultural losses and economic crisis caused by floods and rains in the province.

They emphasized this while addressing a day-long seminar on entrepreneurship, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam in joint collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan, USAID and Institute of food Sciences Technologies here on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri while addressing the participants said that after the recent rains and floods, more responsibilities have come on the scholars and graduates of the universities.

He said that entrepreneurship should be promoted to deal with the damages caused by the rains. There is the need to reduce the economic crisis and adopt the tradition of personal business instead of private and government jobs with a change of the lifestyle of families, he emphasized.

Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Chairman of Students Teachers Engagement Programme (STEP) and Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences said that now the concept of universities is being changed and the higher education institutions are working on the goals of commercialization along with research.

The universities have also become the hub of communication between industry and academia, he said.

Speaker Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano said in her presentation that university graduates should work on various business proposals and Ideas during their studies, for which there are opportunities for training, financial and technical support.

She said there are many ideas about domestic and online business including agriculture by-products which can be used by the youth to become self-sufficient and also create employment opportunities for others.

Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, the focal person of the Kamyab Jawan Sindh Agriculture University Center said that under the Youth Development Center, the programme has been engaged in working on various projects to support students in various fields.

Among others, Dr. Nida Asad Marri and others also addressed the participants of the ceremony.

The Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean of Crop Protection Faculty Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro and Director IFST Dr. Aijaz Soomro also present on the occasion.

