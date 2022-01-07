Sindh Agriculture University experts discussed new curriculum for improved nutrition

The agriculture, economics and nutrition experts have expressed their grave concern over mortality rate in Sindh particularly in Tharparkar district have underlined the need to address the issue of malnutrition with reduction of poverty rate in far flung areas of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture, economics and nutrition experts have expressed their grave concern over mortality rate in Sindh particularly in Tharparkar district have underlined the need to address the issue of malnutrition with reduction of poverty rate in far flung areas of the province.

The major cause of the 23 percent death rate among the children in Tharparkar is malnutrition, they said and added that increasing mother and child death rate can be controlled by adopting effective measures.

The experts shared their views during a discussion meeting regarding the new curriculum of the "Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (PINS)" of the European Union and Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) and the Sindh Government. The discussion was held on Friday at Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

The meeting discussed issues related to food shortage in Sindh as well as launching of diploma courses and preparation of curriculum for such knowledge in universities. The experts from the European Union and Sindh Government presented briefings in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said the children of Sindh are suffering from severe malnutrition, poverty and early marriages of girls which causes lack of nutrition and minerals among pregnant women resulting in different kinds of health deficiencies among children including loss of weight, height and mental health.

The Senior Nutrition Advisor from European Union Dr. Ayesha Ahmed informed that Sindh Agriculture University has decided to introduce the diploma and degree programmes in collaboration with Health, Population Welfare, education, Livestock, Fisheries, Social sciences and other departments so that the graduates could play their vital role in overcoming the issues of malnutrition and food shortage.

Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri said that the death rate of children due to malnutrition is high in desert districts of Tharparkar and Umerkot as compared to other districts of the province. The district has potential in producing milk, meat, organic fruits and vegetables and mushrooms therefore the challenges of nutritional deficiencies among children and women can be addressed with effective strategies.

The Agriculture Strategic Advisor Mushtaq Ahmad Shahani said that new curriculum and degree programmes on health, nutrition, agricultural products and human development should be included in the public sector universities so that future generations can be protected from malnutrition.

The Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Ismail Kambhar said that Sindh Agriculture University has already imparting knowledge in these directions; however, he underlined the need of launching new research by national and international organizations in these fields. The issues of nutrition are not only related to the health sector but also the purchasing power and economic problems of the people, he added.

Among others by Dr. Saba Ambreen Memon and Dr. AIjaz Ahmed Soomro also shared their views while experts Muhammad Akbar Raza, Dr. Saba Ambreen Memon, Dr. Gulfam, Dr. Tehseen Fatima Miano, Dr. Asiya Panhwar, Dr.

Asadullah Marri, Dr. Shoaib Pirzada and Dr. Farman Siyal also attendedthe discussion.