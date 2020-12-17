Sindh Agriculture University extends last date for submission of admission forms

The date for submission of forms for admission in Sindh Agriculture University has been extended till December 31 and the candidates have been advised to submit online forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The date for submission of forms for admission in Sindh Agriculture University has been extended till December 31 and the candidates have been advised to submit online forms.

The Director Admissions Sindh Agriculture University, Thursday, informed that the candidates could submit online forms for admissions in undergraduate programme of academic year 2020-21 in all faculties of the University as well as Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Umerkot sub-campus up to December 31,2020.

Admission forms could be downloaded from the University website, he added.