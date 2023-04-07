Close
Sindh Agriculture University Faculty Expresses Grief Over Dr. Amjad Sawand's Murder

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor, faculty, students, and staff of Sindh Agriculture University have expressed their deep grief and shock over the tragic murder of Professor Dr. Ajmal Sawand.

According to a statement issued on Friday evening by the University spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his grief over the murder of the Professor of Information Technology of IBA Sukkur, Dr.

Ajmal Sawand, and conveyed his sympathies with the bereaved family and friends.

He termed the death of Dr. Amjad Sawand a big loss for the academic sector. The vice-chancellor said that Dr. Ajmal Sawand was a very capable, talented, and young professor who obtained his PhD degree in Artificial Intelligence from France.

"His death is a great national loss and we condemn the brutal murder of Dr. Ajmal and condolences to the family and teachers and staff of IBA Sukkur", he said.

