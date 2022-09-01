UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Forms Mobile Team For Animals' Treatment In Rain-affected Area

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Sindh Agriculture University forms mobile team for animals' treatment in rain-affected area

The management of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Thursday formed a mobile team consisting of veterinary experts for the treatment of animals in rain-affected areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Thursday formed a mobile team consisting of veterinary experts for the treatment of animals in rain-affected areas.

According to the university spokesman, mobile team has been formed by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences for the treatment of rain-affected cattle, which is being led by veterinary expert Dr Amjad Ali Mirani, while the Department of Animal Husbandry of Sindh Government is also assisting in the field of medicine.

The team of the university is carrying out treatment along with diagnosis and vaccination of animals in villages, roads, and the vicinity of camps in different areas of Tando Jam and other areas of taluka Hyderabad Rural. Besides, a medical camp for rain-affected animals is also functioning in the department.

The Director of Animal Husbandry, Dr Hizbullah Bhutto visited the camp and said that the varsity's management was providing medical services for rain-affected animals in Sindh under the supervision of the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

